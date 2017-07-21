Thursday's Games
CFL
Edmonton 31 Hamilton 28
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 Boston 6
Baltimore 9 Texas 7
Kansas City 16 Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 4 at Seattle 1
National League
N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 2
Arizona 12 Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 6 at L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 5 at San Francisco 2
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Quarter-finals at Glendale, Ariz.
Jamaica 2 Canada 1
Mexico 1 Honduras 0
