Uber driver says in lawsuit that Oher assaulted him
NASHVILLE — NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher, who faces
Girma Berkessa says in the complaint that an "extremely intoxicated" Oher pushed him to the ground, kicked him and called him a homophobic slur several times April 14. The complaint says Oher "acted maliciously, intentionally, willfully, wantonly, recklessly and/or negligently."
Lawyers for Oher didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
A hearing on Oher's
Oher, the subject of the movie "The Blind Side," was released by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday after he failed a physical.
