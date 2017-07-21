UEFA closes Hajduk Split stadium for fans' racist chants
A
A
Share via Email
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has ordered Hajduk Split to play its next Europa League home game in an empty stadium as punishment for racist chants by fans.
UEFA says its disciplinary panel also fined the Croatian club 50,000 euros ($58,000).
Hajduk will serve the ban when it hosts Brondby on Aug. 3 in the second leg.
The racist
UEFA says it also fined Hajduk 5,000 euros ($5,800) for fans throwing objects at the game.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia issue alert over threatening text messages sent to teenage girls
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date