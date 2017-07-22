Aaron Sanchez returns to Blue Jays' disabled list with blister issues

TORONTO — Aaron Sanchez's ongoing issues with a blister on his throwing hand put the starting pitcher back on the Toronto Blue Jays' 10-day disabled list on Saturday.

Sanchez has a 1-3 record with a 4.25 earned-run average and 24 strikeouts in eight starts this season.

This will be his third stint on the DL this season.

It's been a been a frustrating year for the 25-year-old Sanchez, who had a career season in 2016 when was an American League all-star that finished with a 15-2 record, a 3.00 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 192 innings.

Right-handed pitcher Chris Smith was recalled and righty Joe Smith was reinstated.