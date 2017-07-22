AFC South training camp capsules
HOUSTON TEXANS (10-8)
OPEN CAMP: July 26, The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
LAST YEAR: Houston overcame J.J. Watt missing all but three games with back injury to go 9-7 and win weak AFC South for second straight year. Emergence of 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney helped ease loss of Watt and allow Houston to lead NFL in yards allowed. After getting blown out by Kansas City in wild-card round in 2016, Texans were ousted in divisional round by New England largely because of another ineffective performance by quarterback Brock Osweiler. Osweiler was inconsistent throughout first season in Houston and after season team decided $72 million investment was mistake and shipped him to Cleveland.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Rookies QB Deshaun Watson, RB D'Onta Foreman, LB Zach Cunningham, linebackers coach Mike Vrabel promoted to defensive
IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Brock Osweiler, CB A.J. Bouye, S Quintin Demps,
CAMP NEEDS: Texans insist Tom Savage is starting QB, but it's unlikely they would have traded up 13 picks to take Clemson standout Watson if they weren't going to give him chance to win job. Watson has shown ability to thrive in big games in college, but to beat out Savage he must master coach Bill O'Brien's
EXPECTATIONS: If Watt is healthy and back to form, Houston's
___
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-7)
OPEN CAMP: July 28, St. Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tennessee.
LAST YEAR: Posted first winning season since 2011 and chased AFC South title until loss Dec. 24 in Jacksonville, where QB Marcus Mariota broke right leg. That extended franchise string without playoff berth to eight seasons. Titans still tripled win total from previous year in Mike Mularkey's first full season as head coach, big improvement after winning NFL-worst five games in 2014 and 2015 combined.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Rookie WR Corey Davis, rookie CB Adoree Jackson, WR Eric Decker, CB Logan Ryan, NT Sylvester Williams, S Johnathan Cyprien, S Brynden Trawick, LB Daren Bates, WR Eric Weems, OL Tim Lelito, CB Demontre Hurst, rookie WR Taywan Taylor, rookie TE Jonnu Smith.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: CB Jason McCourty, S Rashad Johnson, WR Kendall Wright, DT Al Woods.
CAMP NEEDS: Coordinator Dick LeBeau needs revamped secondary to jell quickly with Logan and Jackson as key pieces for how much Titans improve pass
EXPECTATIONS: End playoff drought by earning franchise's first berth since 2008 and proving controlling owner Amy Adam Strunk made all right moves in hiring new general manager and head coach in January 2016. Mariota is poised for best season with potentially best receiving corps Titans have had in more than decade. He also is surrounded with roster featuring five Pro Bowlers, including running back DeMarco Murray. Combination should fill seats that have been empty past few years.
___
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (8-8)
OPEN CAMP: July 29, Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Indianapolis.
LAST YEAR: Statistically, Andrew Luck had best season of career. RB Frank Gore and K Adam Vinatieri continued moving up NFL's career lists, and WR T.Y. Hilton led league in yards receiving. It still wasn't enough to get Indy into playoffs. Owner Jim Irsay responded to Colts' second straight playoff absence by retaining coach Chuck Pagano and firing GM Ryan Grigson in hopes of easing conflict inside team complex. Franchise sacks leader Robert Mathis retired, former Pro Bowlers Mike Adams and D'Qwell Jackson were released and team sacks leader Erik Walden walked away in free agency. Results: First-time GM Chris Ballard began transition to rebuild
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DT Johnathan Hankins, LB Jabaal Sheard, rookie S Malik Hooker, LB John Simon, NT Al Woods, rookie DE Tarell Basham, P Jeff Locke, LB Sean Spence, LB Barkevious Mingo.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: Mathis, Adams, Jackson, LB Erik Walden, P Pat McAfee, TE Dwayne Allen, CB Patrick Robinson.
CAMP NEEDS: As usual, Luck will be
EXPECTATIONS: Making playoffs is annual expectation for Colts, and Irsay believes they should make
___
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-13)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, Jacksonville, Florida.
LAST YEAR: Stumbled out of gate again (1-13 in September in last four years) and finished with double-digit losses for sixth consecutive season. Offense was one of worst in league, with third-year starter Blake Bortles showing few signs of being franchise QB behind shaky offensive line.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DE Calais Campbell, CB A.J. Bouye, SS Barry Church, LT Branden Albert, rookie RB Leonard Fournette.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: DT Sen'Derrick Marks, TE Julius Thomas, DE Jared Odrick, OL Luke Joeckel.
CAMP NEEDS: Marrone and Coughlin are trying to build tougher, more physical team, and it starts with offensive line. They seek one of league's top rushing attacks, which is why they traded for veteran Albert, drafted Fournette fourth overall and added offensive lineman Cam Robinson in second round. Belief is better ground game will ease burden on Bortles, who has averaged 37 passes per game in first three seasons. Progress will best be measured in full pads and maybe more so during joint practices with New England and Tampa Bay early in training camp.
EXPECTATIONS: Hard to envision Jaguars making significant turnaround in Marrone's first year. Even Marrone acknowledges it takes time to implement new culture and develop chemistry. Ultimate goal for 2017 will be deciding whether Bortles is long-term solution or if Jaguars need to find replacement in free agency in what appears to be deep QB draft class.
___
