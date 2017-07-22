Branden Grace, hole by hole

SOUTHPORT, England — A hole-by-hole look at the 62 that Branden Grace shot Saturday in the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. Gap wedge from 127 yards to 16 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 2, 427 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. Gap wedge from 130 yards. Two putts. Par.

No. 3, 460 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. 9-iron from 158 yards to 9 feet. Two putts. Par.

No. 4, 182 yards, par 3: 8-iron to 35 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 5, 310 yards, par 4: Driver to 25 feet away on the green. Two putts. Birdie.

No. 6, 489 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. 3-iron from 218 yards onto the green. Two putts. Par.

No. 7, 156 yards, par 3: 9-iron to 14 feet. Two putts. Par.

No. 8, 451 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. 9-iron from 188 yards to 25 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 9, 420 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. Gap wedge from 129 yards to 12 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 10, 391 yards, par 4: 5-iron off the tee. 9-iron from 161 yards to just short of the green. Two putts. Par.

No. 11, 434 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. 7-iron from 173 yards to the green. Two putts. Par.

No. 12, 185 yards, par 3: 6-iron to 15 feet. Two putts. Par.

No. 13, 507 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. 8-iron from 180 yards to 11 feet. Two putts. Par.

No. 14, 168 yards, par 3: 9-iron to 36 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 15, 536 yards, par 5: Driver off the tee. 2-iron from 240 yards missed the green to the left. Chip to 7 feet. Two putts. Par.

No. 16, 433 yards, par 4: Driver off the tee. 9-iron from 142 yards to 28 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 17, 563 yards, par 5: Driver off the tee. 3-iron from 239 yards to 26 feet. Two putts. Birdie.