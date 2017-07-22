Buffalo Bills training camp capsule
BUFFALO BILLS (7-9)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, St. John Fisher College, Pittsford, New York.
LAST YEAR: Coach Rex Ryan failed to deliver on vow to build bully and address high-priced under-performing
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Ss Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, rookie CB Tre'Davious White, WRs Andre Holmes and rookie Zay Jones, FBs Patrick DiMarco and Mike Tolbert, OL Vladimir Ducasse, PK Stephen Hauschka, offensive
IMPORTANT LOSSES: CBs Stephon Gilmore and Nickell Robey-Coleman, Ss Corey Graham and Aaron Williams, LB Zach Brown, WRs Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin, RB Mike Gillislee, PK Dan Carpenter.
CAMP NEEDS: New coaching staff and 43
EXPECTATIONS: Too many changes to coaching staff and roster to expect McDermott building immediate contender and ending playoff drought in first year. With so many newcomers and emphasis on building through youth, team needs to show signs of improvement as season progresses. QB Taylor running out of chances to establish himself as long-term starter entering third year, and only after agreeing to pay cut by restructuring contract in March.
