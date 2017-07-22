Canada beats Peru in four sets for first women's Grand Prix win at home

RICHMOND, B.C. — Veteran outside Kyla Richey had 22 points with 17 kills as Canada beat Peru in four sets on Saturday at the 2017 FIVB World Grand Prix.

The Roberts Creek, B.C., native helped the Canadian squad earn their first-ever win on home court, taking the match 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

"I'm really happy we could pull out that win. We had a bit of a slow start, but it's really awesome that we could find our momentum and use the home crowd to our advantage," said Richey.

"Peru are long-time rivals and we knew their game plan, so if we can shut down them and neutralize the others, it's going to be easier for us."

Elly Wendel of Caronport, Sask., came off the bench to contribute 20 points for Canada (3-5), which set a new World Grand Prix mark with its third victory.

Canada and Peru (3-5) had met twice previously in the World Grand Prix, with the teams splitting their 2014 encounters.