Canadian Liam Stanley captures silver at world para athletics championships

LONDON — Liam Stanley put Canada back on the podium Saturday at the world para athletics championships.

Stanley raced to a time of four minutes 37.96 seconds at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to capture silver in the men's T37 1,500-metre event.

Ireland's Michael McKillop won gold in 4:36.38, while Shayne Dobson of Moncton, N.B., placed fifth in 4:46.61.

The Victoria native is the sixth Canadian to earn a medal at the worlds, raising Canada's overall total to eight — three gold, two silver and three bronze.

Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., has won all three gold medals for Canada in London and will try to add a fourth on Sunday in the men's T53 100. Hamilton's Jason Dunkerley has a silver while Guillaume Ouellette of Victoriaville, Que., Calgary's Alister McQueen and Ness Murby of Salt Spring Island, B.C., have each picked up a bronze.

Canada's eight medals are good for 14th in the total count. China leads the way with 57 while the United States is second with 53.

Also on Saturday, Pamela LeJean of Halifax came fifth in women's F53 shot put with a throw of 4.32 metres. Fatema Nedham of Bahrain claimed gold at 4.73.

Mitchell Chase of Pickering, Ont., clocked 4:28.31 to place seventh in men's T38 1,500. Australia's Deon Kenzie came in at 4:06.68 for first.

And Diane Roy of Sherbrooke, Que., finished seventh in the women's T54 5,000 with a time of 12:35.70. Australia's Madison de Rozario won the race in 12:33.48.