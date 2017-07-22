Canadian women fall to United States 10-5 in lacrosse World Cup final

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — Erica Evans and Alie Jimerson had two goals apiece as Canada lost to the United States 10-5 on Saturday in the gold-medal game of the women's lacrosse World Cup.

Dana Dobbie had the other goal for the Canadians, who limited the Americans' high powered offence that had scored 125 goals in seven games prior to the finals.

"All you can ask of your team is to leave everything on the field and walk off with no regrets, and we definitely did that today," said team captain Dobbie.

Saturday's silver is Canada's third World Cup medal in a row and fourth overall, having previously won silver in 2013 and bronze in 2009 and 1982.

After losing 17-3 to the U.S. during pool play, the Canadian coaching staff implemented a game plan to help slow down the pace of play, allowing them to keep up with a deep and talented American squad for a full 60 minutes. While they didn't get the win, nor the start they wanted, their tactics allowed them to keep the score close.

The U.S. opened the game with a flurry of goals, while Canada could only muster one from Dobbie, giving them a 5-1 lead at halftime. The Americans added onto that lead, scoring three straight to open the second half. With an 8-1 lead and less than 20 minutes to play, the game looked out of reach.

Sarah Bullard, the game's most valuable player, led the way for the Americans with a hat trick, while teammates Marie McCool and Laura Zimmerman added two goals apiece. Alexandra Aust, Kaitlin Schwarzmann and Michelle Tumolo also found the scoresheet, contributing one goal each.

"By playing a game like we did, I think we gained the belief that we can beat them," said Dobbie. "We made huge strides since the last World Cup, and while it stings right now, I'm really excited for the future of lacrosse in Canada.

"I can't wait to get back into the gold medal game, and hopefully be on the winning side of it."

Dobbie, a vocal leader on the field and great ambassador off of it, collected 45-of-79 draw controls while also adding 22 points, while Evans, an NCAA standout, was the team's leading goal scorer with 19. The backbone of the team's defence, Donohoe made 51 saves in seven games and was an integral part of Canada's semifinal overtime win against Australia.