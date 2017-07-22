Carolina Panthers training camp capsule
CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-10)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina
LAST YEAR: QB Cam Newton suffered through worst statistical season of career, injury-plagued offensive line failed to protect adequately, and young secondary struggled early against pass. Panthers went from being No. 1
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Peppers, OT Matt Kalil, CB Captain Munnerlyn, WR Charles Johnson, rookies McCaffrey and Samuel, S Mike Adams.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: OT Michael Oher, OT Mike Remmers, WR Ted Ginn Jr., WR Philly Brown, FB Mike Tolbert, defensive
CAMP NEEDS: All eyes will be on Newton, who's returning from right shoulder surgery. He's expected to throw at training camp and should be ready for season opener. Matt Kalil, Ryan's brother, takes over at LT, but RT position up for grabs between Daryl Williams and rookie Taylor Moton. Olsen, LB Thomas Davis up for contract extensions. Team already extended contracts of DT Kawann Short and G Trai Turner this
EXPECTATIONS: Panthers going for it all after finishing 6-10 one season following reaching Super Bowl. They have one of most experienced teams in league, particularly with addition of free agents Peppers, Munnerlyn and Adams on
