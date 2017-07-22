Chicago Bears training camp capsule

LAST YEAR: Injuries and poor play doomed Bears to worst season in decades. Chicago posted lowest win total in non-strike year since 1973 team went 3-11, and most losses since 1969. Bears also missed playoffs for ninth time in 10 seasons. Chicago had 19 players finish season on injured reserve, which exposed team's lack of depth.

CAMP NEEDS: With Cutler era over, QB job belongs to Glennon — for now. He signed three-year deal with Chicago after backing up Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay, but could be pushed by Trubisky at some point. Bears traded up one spot to draft Trubisky with No. 2 overall pick. QB won't be only position worth watching. WR Kevin White, limited to four games through first two seasons because of injuries, must show he can be No. 1 receiver with Jeffery gone. RG Kyle Long, coming off ankle surgery, might flip-flop positions with LG Josh Sitton. Defence could have solid front seven led by NT Eddie Goldman, DE Akiem Hicks and LBs Danny Trevathan and Leonard Floyd, if they stay healthy. More pressure up front would help secondary.