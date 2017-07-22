Cincinnati Bengals training camp capsule
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNTI BENGALS (6-9-1)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati.
LAST YEAR: Offensive line struggled and
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Rookie WR John Ross, rookie RB Joe Mixon, OL Andre Smith, rookie K Jake Elliott, LB Kevin Minter, DE Chris Smith.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: LT Whitworth, RG Kevin Zeitler, DT Domata Peko, LB Rey Maualuga.
CAMP NEEDS: Must solidify three areas: offensive line, running back and kicker. Smith returns and moves into Zeitler's spot at right guard, while both tackles — Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher — lack NFL experience. For first time in seven years, Bengals have genuine kicker competition. Elliott was drafted in fifth round, giving him advantage over journeyman Randy Bullock, who replaced Nugent at end of last season and missed potential winning field goal in Houston. Running game struggled along with line last season, prompting Bengals to take Mixon, who comes with baggage, in second round. He'll compete with Jeremy Hill for starting job during camp.
EXPECTATIONS: Lack of experience on offensive line could overshadow additions of playmakers Ross and Mixon. Bengals have decided to go with youth on
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL