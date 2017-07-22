Denver Broncos training camp capsule
DENVER BRONCOS (9-7)
OPEN CAMP: July 29, UC Health Center, Englewood, Colorado.
LAST YEAR: Broncos followed Super Bowl 50 win with stumble that ended five-year reign as AFC West champs. Trevor Siemian beat out veteran Mark Sanchez and first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch to win QB job as Peyton Manning's surprise successor. He started strong but held onto the ball too much behind porous O-line and paid price, missing 2 1-2 games with injuries. Lynch went 1-1 but performed poorly as old coaching staff declined to
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LG Ron Leary, rookie LT Garett Bolles, RT Menelik Watson, NT Domata Peko, DL Zach Kerr, rookie WR-KR Isaiah McKenzie, rookie TE Jake Butt, rookie WR Carlos Henderson, RB Jamaal Charles, rookie RB De'Angelo Henderson, OLB Kasim Edebali.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: OLB DeMarcus Ware, RB Kapri Bibbs, LT Russell Okung, CB Kayvon Webster, RB Justin Forsett, NT Sylvester Williams.
CAMP NEEDS: Broncos need to settle on starting QB ASAP so that WRs Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas can get into rhythm in Mike McCoy's souped-up
EXPECTATIONS: For second straight season, Broncos are NFL oddity: They have legit championship aspirations even though they have big questions at quarterback. Despite
