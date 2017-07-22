Detroit Lions training camp capsule

DETROIT LIONS (9-8)

OPEN CAMP: July 30, Allen Park, Michigan.

LAST YEAR: Lost last four games, including playoffs at Seattle, after surging atop division with eight wins in nine-game stretch. Made NFL history by rallying from fourth-quarter deficits to win eight games. Matthew Stafford had highest passer rating of career despite Calvin Johnson's retirement and injured finger on throwing hand.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: OT Rick Wagner, OG T.J. Lang, OT Greg Robinson, rookie LB Jarrad Davis, rookie CB Teez Tabor

IMPORTANT LOSSES: OT Riley Reiff, OG Larry Warford, LB DeAndre Levy, WR Anquan Boldin.

CAMP NEEDS: OT Taylor Decker had shoulder surgery in June and replacement options desperately needed. Robinson, acquired from Los Angeles, Cornelius Lucas, Corey Robinson, Joe Dahl and Cyrus Kouandjio will get chance to fill in for Decker.

EXPECTATIONS: Loss of Decker, out indefinitely, hurts franchise's attempt to revamp offensive line to protect Stafford and pave way for lacklustre running game. Detroit's defence lacks playmakers, leading to drafting Davis and Tabor in first two rounds. Lions will overcome low expectations if they earn spot in playoffs for third time in four seasons.

___