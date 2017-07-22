Flames sign Jon Gillies, David Rittich to one-year, two-way contracts

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames added goaltending depth on Saturday by signing Jon Gillies and David Rittich to one-year, two-way contracts.

Gilles, 23, played 39 games for the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat last season, posting a 18-14-1 record, 2.93 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. The six foot six, 225 pounder also had one shutout.

The Concord, N.H., native was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NHL draft by Calgary and made his NHL debut in April against the Los Angeles Kings. He made 27 saves and earned the win in his first game.

Rittich appeared in 31 games for the Heat last year and was 15-11-1 with a 2.27 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Czech Republic native also had five shutouts.