Green Bay Packers training camp capsule
A
A
Share via Email
GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-7)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, Ray Nitschke Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.
LAST YEAR: Lost in NFC title game for second time in three seasons, getting blown out in Atlanta. Disappointing end overshadowed remarkable late-season turnaround. Packers made good on QB Aaron Rodgers' "run the table" statement, finishing regular season with six straight victories to reclaim NFC North. Rodgers threw league-high 40 TD passes, while WR Jordy Nelson bounced back from ACL injury with 14 TD catches. Running game was problematic for much of season because of Eddie Lacy's ankle injury, but converted receiver Ty Montgomery showed promise after moving to backfield.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: TE Martellus Bennett, TE Lance Kendricks, G Jahri Evans, CB Davon House, DT Ricky Jean Francois, rookie DBs Kevin King and Josh Jones, rookie RB Jamaal Williams.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: RB Eddie Lacy, TE Jared Cook, RG T.J. Lang, OL JC Tretter, LB Julius Peppers, S Micah Hyde, P Jacob Schum.
CAMP NEEDS: Bennett and Kendricks should enjoy building rapport with Rodgers on
EXPECTATIONS: With Rodgers in prime, Packers should always be threat to go to Super Bowl. Sure, there might be questions about running game, but with additions at tight end, two-time NFL MVP has more options in what was already dangerous passing game. Focus will be on
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL