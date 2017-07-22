Houston Texans training camp capsule
A
A
Share via Email
HOUSTON TEXANS (10-8)
OPEN CAMP: July 26, The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
LAST YEAR: Houston overcame J.J. Watt missing all but three games with back injury to go 9-7 and win weak AFC South for second straight year. Emergence of 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney helped ease loss of Watt and allow Houston to lead NFL in yards allowed. After getting blown out by Kansas City in wild-card round in 2016, Texans were ousted in divisional round by New England largely because of another ineffective performance by quarterback Brock Osweiler. Osweiler was inconsistent throughout first season in Houston and after season team decided $72 million investment was mistake and shipped him to Cleveland.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Rookies QB Deshaun Watson, RB D'Onta Foreman, LB Zach Cunningham, linebackers coach Mike Vrabel promoted to defensive
IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Brock Osweiler, CB A.J. Bouye, S Quintin Demps,
CAMP NEEDS: Texans insist Tom Savage is starting QB, but it's unlikely they would have traded up 13 picks to take Clemson standout Watson if they weren't going to give him chance to win job. Watson has shown ability to thrive in big games in college, but to beat out Savage he must master coach Bill O'Brien's
EXPECTATIONS: If Watt is healthy and back to form, Houston's
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL