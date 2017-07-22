Indianapolis Colts training camp capsule
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (8-8)
OPEN CAMP: July 29, Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Indianapolis.
LAST YEAR: Statistically, Andrew Luck had best season of career. RB Frank Gore and K Adam Vinatieri continued moving up NFL's career lists, and WR T.Y. Hilton led league in yards receiving. It still wasn't enough to get Indy into playoffs. Owner Jim Irsay responded to Colts' second straight playoff absence by retaining coach Chuck Pagano and firing GM Ryan Grigson in hopes of easing conflict inside team complex. Franchise sacks leader Robert Mathis retired, former Pro Bowlers Mike Adams and D'Qwell Jackson were released and team sacks leader Erik Walden walked away in free agency. Results: First-time GM Chris Ballard began transition to rebuild
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DT Johnathan Hankins, LB Jabaal Sheard, rookie S Malik Hooker, LB John Simon, NT Al Woods, rookie DE Tarell Basham, P Jeff Locke, LB Sean Spence, LB Barkevious Mingo.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: Mathis, Adams, Jackson, LB Erik Walden, P Pat McAfee, TE Dwayne Allen, CB Patrick Robinson.
CAMP NEEDS: As usual, Luck will be
EXPECTATIONS: Making playoffs is annual expectation for Colts, and Irsay believes they should make
