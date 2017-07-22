LEADING OFF: Quintana-Wacha at Wrigley, Kershaw aims at 16th

A look at what's happening all around the majors Sunday:

___

Q HIM UP

Cubs lefty Jose Quintana takes on Michael Wacha and the Cardinals in this week's Sunday night game at Wrigley Field. Quintana was acquired in a trade with the crosstown Chicago White Sox during the All-Star break, then made a dazzling debut for his new team, striking out 12 in seven scoreless innings at Baltimore last weekend. Wacha is coming off his first complete game in a shutout against the Mets, and is 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA in July.

STREAKING

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw leads the majors in wins at 15-2 going into his start vs. visiting Atlanta. The lefty has won 11 straight decisions, and Los Angeles has won the last 14 games Kershaw has started.

TAKE IT EASY

The Diamondbacks have given All-Star pitchers Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray extra rest this month. Manager Torey Lovullo has put in breaks for them, hoping they can stay fresh for the stretch. Ray is set to make his second start since July 6, taking on Stephen Strasburg and NL East-leading Washington. Arizona holds the top NL wild-card spot, and Lovullo wants his top starters ready to pitch deep into the season.

"I've been preaching rest all year long. We want to play as long as we possibly can this season, and if we're playing an extra month of baseball, that's going to pay dividends for us," Lovullo said.

OUT AGAIN

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro is headed back to the disabled list after reinjuring his right hamstring while running out a grounder a few days ago. He just came off the DL on July 15. Castro is hitting .307 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 79 games.