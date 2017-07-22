Meram scores 9th goal of season, Crew beats Union 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Meram scored his career-best ninth goal of the season and the Columbus Crew beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Saturday night.

Columbus (10-10-1) has won three of its last four, including back-to-back shutouts.

Meram, whose previous single-season best was eight goals in 2014, scored in the 65th minute, when his shot deflected off the heel of defender Joshua Yaro into the net.