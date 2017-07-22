Minnesota Vikings training camp capsule
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-8)
OPEN CAMP: July 26, Minnesota State University, Mankato, Minnesota.
LAST YEAR: Fell hard following 5-0 start, finishing third in NFC North they won in 2015. Devastating knee injury to QB Teddy Bridgewater was handled deftly with acquisition of Sam Bradford, who set NFL record for completion percentage. But already dubious depth on OL couldn't handle onslaught of injuries up front. Offensive
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LT Riley Reiff, RT Mike Remmers, rookie RB Dalvin Cook, RB Latavius Murray, WR Michael Floyd, DT Datone Jones, rookie C Pat Elflein.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: RB Adrian Peterson, CB Captain Munnerlyn, LT Matt Kalil, WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Chad Greenway, RG Brandon Fusco, P Jeff Locke.
CAMP NEEDS: Smooth and swift rebuild of OL is most critical project, with Reiff and Remmers bookending embattled group that likely will have two holdover starters, LG Alex Boone and RG Joe Berger. Murray must regain full speed following ankle surgery rehab. Speedy Cook has to prove he's ready for complexity of NFL
EXPECTATIONS: With refreshed Zimmer and rekindled
