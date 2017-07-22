MLS Capsules

NEW YORK — David Villa and Frederic Brillant scored minutes apart early in the second half and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday to extend its home unbeaten streak to seven games.

Sean Johnson had a season-high seven saves for New York City (11-6-4), which has scored in a franchise-record 21 consecutive home matches.

Villa opened the scoring in the 47th minute, putting away a volley, off a feed from Jonathan Lewis, from just outside the top of the box. Moments later, Brillant headed home the rebound of his own header to make it 2-0. Maximiliano Moralez played a cross, off a set piece, into the area and Brillant's header was stopped by Matt Lampson, but Brillant's putback — a diving header — found the back of the net.

David Accam scored in the 54th minute for Chicago (11-4-5).

The Fire had an 11-game unbeaten streak dating to April 29.

RED BULLS 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Royer had a goal and an assist and New York beat Minnesota..

New York (10-8-2) has won three consecutive road matches for the first time since 2013 and three in a row overall.

Royer took a pass from Felipe Martins near midfield and, after a few dribbles, blasted a shot from well outside the box just inside the left post in the 16th minute. Bradley Wright-Phillips took a long, arcing pass from Royer, shielded a defender with his left shoulder and rolled it off the outstretched arm of Bobby Shuttleworth into the net in the 67th. lex Muyl capped the scoring in the 90th minute.

Luis Robles had four saves and his sixth shutout of the season.

Expansion Minnesota (5-12-4) is winless in its last four home games and has been shut out in four of 12 home matches this season.

FC DALLAS 2, IMPACT 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Cristian Colman scored his first two goals of the season and FC Dallas rallied to beat Montreal.

Colman pulled Dallas (9-3-7) even in the 52nd minute. The forward got on the end of a low cross in the box that eluded three Montreal defenders for an easy tap-in past goalkeeper Evan Bush.

In the 62nd, Colman had a highlight-reel goal. The 23-year-old Paraguayan, making just his seventh start of the season, beautifully chested down a long cross from Carlos Gruezo, evaded Bush's charge in the box and easily slotted home his second of the encounter.

Michael Salazar scored in the first half for Montreal (6-7-6).

REVOLUTION 4, GALAXY 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored twice, Diego Fagundez had three assists and New England beat Los Angeles to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bunbury gave New England (6-9-5) a 3-2 lead in the 70th. His pass down the right side led Kelyn Rowe, who played a perfect cross to a charging Bunbury for a header from the top of the 6-yard box.

Lee Nguyen opened the scoring for Revolution in the 16th, but Daniel Steres tied it in the 22nd. Kei Kamara put New England back on top going into halftime, and Steres made it 2-2 in the 53rd minute.

Bunbury's second goal put New England up 4-2 in the 73rd and Ariel Lassiter added a goal for the Galaxy in the 79th.

Los Angeles (6-10-4) has lost five in a row and has just one win in its last eight games.

RAPIDS 1, TORONTO FC 1, TIE

TORONTO (AP) — Dominique Badji scored in the 76th minute and Colorado tied Toronto FC for the Rapids' first road point of the season

Badji beat goalkeeper Clint Irwin with a low shot to the corner after Armando Cooper's giveaway near midfield. Jay Chapman scored for Toronto in the fifth minute.

Toronto (11-3-7) remained unbeaten at BMO Field this season at 7-0-3, but its home winning streak ended at seven. Colorado (6-11-2) improved to 0-7-1 on the road.

DYNAMO 3, D.C. UNITED 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Wenger had one goal and one assist, Alex Lima added three assists and Houston beat D.C. United for its first road victory of the season.

D.C. United (5-13-3) has lost five in a row, including a 4-3 loss to Seattle — in which United held a 3-0 second-half lead — on Wednesday.

Wenger opened the scoring with a bouncing header, off a corner kick by Lima, in the sixth minute. Mauro Manotas made it 2-0 in the 15th, side-footing a perfectly placed cross from Lima into an open net, and Memo Rodriguez made it 3-0 with a header in the 17th. Lima, on the right side, dropped a back-footer to Wenger, who first-timed a high pass to Rodriguez for the finish from near the spot.

Bobby Boswell put away a header, off the feed from Lloyd Sam, for United (5-13-3) in the 62nd minute.

CREW 1, UNION 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Meram scored his career-best ninth goal of the season to help Columbus beat Philadelphia.

Columbus (10-10-1) has won three of its last four, including back-to-back shutouts.

Meram, whose previous single-season best was eight goals in 2014, scored in the 65th minute, when his shot deflected off the heel of defender Joshua Yaro into the net.