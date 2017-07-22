New Orleans Saints training camp capsule
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-9)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, New Orleans Saints headquarters, Metairie, Louisiana.
LAST YEAR: New Orleans was competitive in most games thanks to league-leading
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: RB Adrian Peterson, rookie CB Marshon Lattimore, LB A.J. Klein, RG Larry Warford, rookie LT Ryan Ramczyk, rookie S Marcus Williams, rookie RB Alvin Kamara, LB Manti Te'o, receivers coach Curtis Johnson, linebackers coach Mike Nolan, special teams coach Brad Banta.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Brandin Cooks, DT Nick Fairley, RG Jahri Evans, S Jairus Byrd, RB Tim Hightower, LS Justin Drescher, receivers coach John Morton.
CAMP NEEDS: Largely because of injuries, Saints want to see young players emerge at defensive tackle and offensive tackle. Saints re-signed Fairley during
EXPECTATIONS: Tough NFC South including defending NFC champ Atlanta means Saints could struggle and miss fourth straight playoffs, which also would raise questions about Payton's future. Brees has just this season left under contract, so twilight of record-setting career could hinge on Saints' success or failure as well. To win, Saints will need handful of players within first three pro seasons to develop and improve quickly.
