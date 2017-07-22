New York Jets training camp capsule

NEW YORK JETS (5-11)

OPEN CAMP: July 28, Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey.

LAST YEAR: Poor quarterback play, key injuries and inconsistency derailed season early after starting with high hopes following 2015 campaign that ended win shy of playoffs in promising first year under Todd Bowles. Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn't duplicate success of previous season when he set franchise record with 31 TD passes. Veteran QB finished with 12 TDs and 17 INTs while being benched twice. Brandon Marshall had drop in production because of instability at QB, with fewest catches (59) since rookie season. Eric Decker played only three games before shoulder injury. Darrelle Revis had stunning decline that contributed to shaky secondary, and Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson had subpar seasons on defensive line. Starting C Nick Mangold, LT Ryan Clady and RT Breno Giacomini all had season-ending injuries that kept offensive line in flux. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was one of few bright spots, making first Pro Bowl after leading team with seven sacks. Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa emerged as key playmaker.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Josh McCown, CB Morris Claiborne, rookie Ss Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, OL Kelvin Beachum, LB Demario Davis, K Chandler Catanzaro, offensive co-ordinator John Morton, outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: WRs Marshall and Decker, CB Revis, C Mangold, QB Fitzpatrick, LT Clady, RT Giacomini, LB David Harris, QB Geno Smith, K Nick Folk, S Calvin Pryor, S Marcus Gilchrist, offensive co-ordinator Chan Gailey.

CAMP NEEDS: All eyes will be on QBs, recurring theme in recent years for Jets. McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg enter camp in three-man competition for starting job. McCown signed one-year, $6 million deal in off-season to possibly start and serve as mentor to Petty, entering third season, and Hackenberg, second-rounder last year. Jets need to find out if Petty or Hackenberg can be franchise QBs, or search for signal caller could continue in draft next year. Lots of new faces on both sides of ball will need summer to mesh, particularly on offence where Morton is installing system with some West Coast tendencies. Adams and Maye will get plenty of work and could be starting safeties in Week 1.

EXPECTATIONS: Jets likely in for rough season. GM Mike Maccagnan shed roster of several high-priced, big-name players in massive rebuild — giving many young players chances to step up, also making for lack of overall experience on roster. While Maccagnan has eye on future, Bowles could be coaching for job despite not having a lot to work with.

___