Oakland Raiders training camp capsule
OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-5)
OPEN CAMP: July 29, Napa Valley Marriott, Napa, California
LAST YEAR: Ended 13-year playoff drought by winning 12 regular-season games and making
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: RB Marshawn Lynch, TE Jared Cook, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, OL Marshall Newhouse, LB Jelani Jenkins, defensive assistant John Pagano, rookies CB Gareon Conley, S Obi Melifonwu, LB Marquel Lee.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: RB Latavius Murray, LB Malcolm Smith, LB Perry Riley, DT Dan Williams, OL Menelik Watson, OC Bill Musgrave.
CAMP NEEDS: Filling holes at inside linebacker top task this summer after departures of Smith, Riley. Position has been weakness in recent years, but GM Reggie McKenzie did little this
EXPECTATIONS: Sky high after more than decade of struggles finally turned into winning football. With healthy Carr, Mack and WR Amari Cooper leading way, Raiders expected to be among top AFC contenders as team hopes to deliver title to Oakland before move to Las Vegas. Lynch was lured out of retirement for chance to play in hometown and could provide power running game behind powerful offensive line to take pressure off Carr. Biggest questions are on defensive side. Team spent top two draft picks on Conley and Melifonwu in hopes of bolstering secondary that allowed NFL- worst 61 completions of at least 20 yards last season. Getting inside pass rush to take pressure off Mack and Bruce Irvin on outside would also be big help.
