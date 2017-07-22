Philadelphia Eagles training camp capsule

LAST YEAR: Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz proved he's real deal, giving team franchise player to build around. Wentz was brilliant during 3-0 start and finished strong. In between, No. 2 overall pick endured plenty of growing pains along with rest of team under rookie coach Doug Pederson. Wentz threw for 3,782 yards, set rookie record with 379 completions, had 16 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions and 79.3 passer rating. He also became first QB to start 16 games for Eagles since Donovan McNabb in 2008. Wentz didn't have much help. He was surrounded by mediocre group of receivers and running backs and didn't have top blocker Lane Johnson for 10 games because of suspension. Defence improved under new co-ordinator Jim Schwartz after three awful seasons at bottom of most statistical categories. Still, cornerbacks struggled and pass rush was poor. Other bright spots were rookies CB Jalen Mills and RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, S Malcolm Jenkins and special teams.