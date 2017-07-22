Royer, Red Bulls beat Minnesota United 3-0

MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Royer had a goal and an assist and the New York Red Bulls beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.

New York (10-8-2) has won three consecutive road matches for the first time since 2013 and three in a row overall.

Royer took a pass from Felipe Martins near midfield and, after a few dribbles, blasted a shot from well outside the box just inside the left post in the 16th minute. Bradley Wright-Phillips took a long, arcing pass from Royer, shielded a defender with his left shoulder and rolled it off the outstretched arm of Bobby Shuttleworth into the net in the 67th. lex Muyl capped the scoring in the 90th minute.

Luis Robles had four saves and his sixth shutout of the season/