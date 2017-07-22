Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
CFL
B.C. 45 Winnipeg 42
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 13 Toronto 3
Houston 8 Baltimore 7
Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Detroit 6 Minnesota 3
Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Boston 6 L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 5 Seattle 1
National League
St. Louis 11 Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 1
Miami 3 Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 13 Colorado 5
Arizona 6 Washington 5
Atlanta 12 L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 12 San Francisco 9, 11 innings
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 7 Oakland 5
---
MLS
Atlanta United FC 1 Orlando City 0
---
Friday's Games
---
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Houston (McHugh 0-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 6-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Archer 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 9-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-7) at Kansas City (Vargas 12-4), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Price 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 8-8), 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-9) at Seattle (Miranda 7-4), 9:10 p.m.
National League
San Diego (Perdomo 4-5) at San Francisco (Moore 3-10), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 6-6), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 1-1) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (O'Grady 1-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-6) at Colorado (Marquez 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 7-6) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland (Manaea 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Chicago at New York City FC, 2 p.m.
New York at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
---