Sports

Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games

CFL

B.C. 45 Winnipeg 42

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 13 Toronto 3

Houston 8 Baltimore 7

Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Detroit 6 Minnesota 3

Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Boston 6 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 5 Seattle 1

National League

St. Louis 11 Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 1

Miami 3 Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 13 Colorado 5

Arizona 6 Washington 5

Atlanta 12 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 12 San Francisco 9, 11 innings

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 7 Oakland 5

---

MLS

Atlanta United FC 1 Orlando City 0

---

Friday's Games

---

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Houston (McHugh 0-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Archer 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 9-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-7) at Kansas City (Vargas 12-4), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Price 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 8-8), 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-9) at Seattle (Miranda 7-4), 9:10 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Perdomo 4-5) at San Francisco (Moore 3-10), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 1-1) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (O'Grady 1-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-6) at Colorado (Marquez 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 7-6) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland (Manaea 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Chicago at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

New York at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

---

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular