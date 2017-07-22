Top-seeded John Isner reaches Hall of Fame final

NEWPORT, R.I. — Top-seeded John Isner beat fellow American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Hall of Fame final, putting him into position for his third title in the grass-court event.

The hard-serving Isner won at Newport in 2011 and 2012. He will face Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

"I have great memories in Newport," Isner said. "Sometimes that helps when you know in the past that you've won a lot of matches here. I came into this tournament with a pretty good mindset."

Isner had 15 aces and didn't face a break point.

"It went well and was a pretty good match," Isner said. "I served well and started it off well. I was all over him from the get-go. I'm happy to get off the court in just over an hour."

Ebden reached his first ATP World Tour final.