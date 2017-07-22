Wenger, Alex lead Dynamo to 3-1 win over DC United

WASHINGTON — Andrew Wenger had one goal and one assist, Alex Lima added three assists and the Houston Dynamo beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night for their first road victory of the season.

Wenger opened the scoring with a bouncing header, off a corner kick by Lima, in the sixth minute. Mauro Manotas made it 2-0 in the 15th, side-footing a perfectly placed cross from Lima into an open net, and Memo Rodriguez made it 3-0 with a header in the 17th. Lima, on the right side, dropped a back-footer to Wenger, who first-timed a high pass to Rodriguez for the finish from near the spot.