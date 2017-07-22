West Ham signs Arnautovic from Stoke for club-record fee

LONDON — West Ham signed attacking midfielder Marko Arnautovic from Stoke for a club-record fee on Saturday.

The fee wasn't disclosed, but British media said West Ham paid an initial 20 million pounds ($26 million) that could rise to 25 million pounds ($32.5 million) for the 28-year-old Austria international.

Arnautovic is West Ham's third signing of the summer, after right back Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer and goalkeeper Joe Hart on loan.

"We have brought in three players with vast Premier League experience this summer," West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan said, "and that was one of our key targets."