Yankees Castro headed back to disabled list

SEATTLE — New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro will be placed on the disabled list with another injury to his right hamstring, manager Joe Girardi said Saturday.

Castro, activated off the disabled on July 15, reinjured his hamstring while running out a ground ball on Wednesday at Minnesota. He played in the first two games of the series at Seattle on Thursday and Friday with one hit in eight at-bats.

"We're not sure it's the exact same spot," Girardi said. "He'll probably go on the DL starting tomorrow. It's frustrating, he's frustrated. He had an MRI this morning and we've got to put him down for a bit."

Castro is hitting .307 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 79 games.