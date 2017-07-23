Baseball Capsules

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Andrelton Simmons drove in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer, Albert Pujols went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

Simmons hit his 10th homer of the season to left and put the Angels ahead 4-3 in the third inning after falling behind early. Pujols doubled to score Yunel Escobar and Mike Trout to start the four-run outburst.

Pujols became the 26th player to score 1,700 runs when he touched home plate after Simmons went deep. Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays in amassing at least 600 home runs and 1,700 runs.

JC Ramirez (9-8) recorded his second win at home in 11 starts, striking out six while allowing one earned run and five hits in six innings.

David Price (5-3) gave up five earned runs and seven hits in five innings, allowing more than three earned runs for only the second time this year.

CUBS 3, CARDINALS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant raced home from first base on Anthony Rizzo's bloop double, capping the Cubs' three-run rally in the eighth inning.

Bryant also had a tying, broken-bat single during the comeback.

A classic pitchers' duel between Jon Lester and Adam Wainwright kept it scoreless into the eighth.

After Paul DeJong and Randal Grichuk hit two-out homers off Lester for a 2-0 lead, the Cubs came back.

Ben Zobrist's RBI double with two outs made it 2-1 and chased Wainwright. Bryant greeted reliever Matt Bowman (2-4) with a single that tied it.

Brett Cecil then relieved and on a 3-2 pitch, Rizzo hit a looper to shallow left- centre .

Lester (7-6) had a perfect game until Wainwright singled with two outs in the sixth. Lester gave up three hits and struck out 10 in eight innings.

Wainwright allowed two runs on four hits in 7 2/3 innings, retiring 14 straight at one point.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 4, 12 innings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Backup catcher Nick Hundley singled in Kelby Tomlinson with two outs in the 12th for San Francisco.

It was Hundley's fifth game-ending hit of his career and his first since July 11, 2014, with Baltimore.

One day after the teams played 11 innings in a game that lasted nearly 5 hours, the Giants and Padres had another extended battle.

Pinch-hitter Tomlinson reached on a fielder's choice and took second on a wild pitch from Kevin Quackenbush (0-2). After Hunter Pence flied out, Hundley lined an 0-1 pitch over the head of left fielder Jose Pirela as Tomlinson rounded third and scored without a throw.

Eduardo Nunez had three hits and two RBIs, Hundley singled twice and San Francisco took advantage of an error by San Diego shortstop Allen Cordoba that led to three unearned runs.

Will Myers hit his second homer in two days as part of San Diego's four-run fourth.

Josh Osich (3-1) retired five batters and struck out three in getting the win.

MARINERS 6, YANKEES 5, 10 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a winning single off Adam Warren in the 10th inning, and Seattle beat New York after Edwin Diaz allowed a tying hit to Ronald Torreyes in the ninth.

Masahiro Tanaka had another shaky outing and New York trailed 4-2 before Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 32nd home run, a sixth inning drive against Steve Cishek. Matt Holliday's sacrifice fly tied the score in the eighth, but former Yankees Robinson Cano homered against David Robertson leading off the bottom half.

Diaz blew a save for the fourth time in 22 chances when Didi Gregorius walked leading off the ninth, pinch-runner Jacoby Ellsbury stole second and Torreyes, starting because Starlin Castro's hamstring injury is causing another trip to the disabled list, followed with a single.

Ben Gamel opened the 10th with a double against Warren (2-2), Cano was intentionally walked and Cruz lined a pitch to left for his AL-leading 75th RBI.

Tony Zych (4-2) pitched a perfect 10th, throwing called third strikes past Clint Frazier and Judge.

BREWERS 9, PHILLIES 8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Domingo Santana singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning after the Brewers blew a big lead, and Milwaukee snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Ryan Braun homered and drove in four runs, and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers, who maintained a one-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.

Milwaukee led 8-1 after batting in the seventh and manager Craig Counsell removed Braun, who had missed the past three games with a wrist injury. The Phillies rallied to tie it with four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Santana came through with a one-out single to left off Hector Neris (2-4) to score Hernan Perez and put Milwaukee back in front.

Jacob Barnes (3-1) gave up three runs and four hits in the eighth but ended up getting the win. Cameron Rupp tied the game with a three-run homer to right.

Corey Knebel pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

Herrera had four hits with a homer and a pair of doubles for Philadelphia, which had won three straight.

MARLINS 5, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers and a double, powering Miami to its second straight victory.

Miami won for only the third time in eight games, getting its first back-to-back wins since the All-Star break.

Realmuto connected in the second and sixth innings off Robert Stephenson (0-3), who made his first start of the season after 13 relief appearances. It was the catcher's second career multi-homer game — he also had one in 2015.

Nick Wittgren (3-1) relieved starter Chris O'Grady in the fifth and got the win. Scooter Gennett singled home a run in the eighth off Junichi Tazawa, cutting it to 5-4. A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

NATIONALS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Tanner Roark struck out a season-high 11 and Sean Doolittle stranded the potential tying run to preserve the Nationals' win.

Roark (8-6) gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings for the NL East-leading Nationals.

Harper hit his 25th home run of the season on a full-count changeup from Anthony Banda (0-1), who lost in his major league debut.

Chris Iannetta hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half, but the Nationals opened a 4-1 lead with a three-run sixth.

Harper hit a run-scoring double and scored on Ryan Zimmerman's double, and Anthony Rendon beat out an RBI single that sent Zimmerman home.

ROCKIES 7, PIRATES 3

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's German Marquez matched a career best with nine strikeouts in seven solid innings and also had a wayward pitch that fueled a near brawl.

Mark Reynolds added a pair of run-scoring singles and Charlie Blackmon scored after doubling in the third and tripling in the eighth.

Marquez (8-4) hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch in the sixth inning, and the Pirates outfielder strode toward the mound before being headed off by home plate umpire Chad Fairchild and slowly taking his base. Going into the game, the Pirates had a major league-high 55 batters hit by pitches, including four by Rockies pitchers on Friday night.

In apparent retaliation, Chad Kuhl threw an inside pitch leading off the bottom of the sixth that narrowly missed Carlos Gonzalez. Players and coaches from both teams streamed onto the field and though there were some heated exchanges, no punches were thrown.

The Pirates had their six-game winning streak halted despite Josh Bell's home run leading off the fourth.

Greg Holland got four outs for his major league-leading 31st save in 32 chances.

Kuhl (3-7) allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings.

DODGERS 6, BRAVES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a home run and a triple, and Corey Seager and Chase Utley hit solo home runs as the Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Ending the two-game hiccup which saw the Dodgers outscored 18-6, Los Angeles has won 32 of 38, and 19 of 22 at Dodger Stadium, for the best record in baseball. The Dodgers' 67-31 mark is their best through 98 games since the Brooklyn Dodgers were 69-29 in 1942.

Taylor, who entered the game as part of a double-switch in the seventh, led off the bottom of the inning by driving an 0-1 pitch from Julio Teheran (7-8) into the left field bleachers, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

Taylor added a two-run triple off reliever Luke Jackson with two outs in the eighth for the final margin.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill (7-4) struck out eight as he held the Braves to two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings.

METS 6, ATHLETICS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and New York rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat Oakland for its fourth consecutive victory.

Pinch-hitter Lucas Duda delivered a tying single with two outs in the eighth off left-hander Daniel Coulombe. Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in the sixth to begin New York's comeback, and Jose Reyes tripled twice.

Flores connected on a 96 mph fastball from Simon Castro (0-1), sending a line drive to left field for the second game-ending homer of his career. That sent a frenzied crowd of 39,629 home happy — hours after fans lined up early in the heat outside Citi Field to get their Noah Syndergaard as Thor bobbleheads.

Hansel Robles (6-1) tossed a hitless inning to win for the second straight day.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered twice, and Salvador Perez, Brandon Moss and Jorge Bonifacio also went deep to lead Kansas City over the White Sox, extending Chicago's longest losing streak in two years to eight games.

Melky Cabrera had his second four-hit game in a week and gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead with a home run in the third inning and an RBI double in the fifth.

In a game that began with a 99-degree temperature and 112 heat index, Mike Pelfrey took a two-hitter into the sixth but put leadoff man Lorenzo Cain on with his sixth walk. David Holmberg (1-3) relieved, retired Eric Hosmer on a flyout, then gave up three homers in an eight-pitch span.

Perez's two-run homer tied the score, Moustakas homered two pitches later, Alcides Escobar grounded out and Moss homered for a 4-2 lead, a drive that would have gone 436 feet unimpeded. Whit Merrifield added an RBI single off Juan Minaya.

ASTROS 8, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez stepped in for injured Colin Moran and delivered a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning to propel Houston past Baltimore.

Moran fouled a ball off his left eye and had difficulty standing before being carted from the field. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Gonzalez subsequently ended a nine-pitch at-bat by driving a 2-2 offering from Darren O'Day (1-3) over the right-field wall and onto Eutaw Street. It was Houston's first pinch-hit homer of the season, and it capped a five-run uprising that wiped out Baltimore's 4-1 lead.

Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel also homered for the Astros, who will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. Houston has won eight straight over the Orioles spanning two seasons.

Astros right-hander Collin McHugh allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in his season debut and Francis Martes (3-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

INDIANS 2, BLUE JAYS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and Cleveland defeated Toronto.

Lindor hit a 2-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (2-3) to right field for his 15th homer of the season just as a hard rain began to fall. Lindor dashed around the bases and was mobbed his teammates at home plate and was doused by several coolers of water.

The Progressive Field grounds crew put the tarp on the field while Cleveland's players were still celebrating the victory.

Bryan Shaw (3-4) retired Kevin Pillar on a groundout with two on to end the 10th.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson took a shutout into the eighth inning in his longest start of the season, Zack Granite had three of the Twins' 14 hits, and Minnesota held off a late rally to beat Detroit.

The Twins have been rumoured to be searching for starting pitching as the trade deadline approaches and Gibson (6-8), who entered the game with a 6.29 ERA, was a likely candidate to be replaced in the rotation. He looked like an ace Saturday until tiring after pitching into the eighth for the first time this season, and the Tigers rallied for five runs. Brandon Kintzler retired Andrew Romine on a grounder to get out of the inning and then pitched a scoreless ninth for his 27th save.

RANGERS 4, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Texas turned three Tampa Bay miscues into a three-run sixth inning and beat the Rays.

Elvis Andrus, who entered the series hitless in 16 at-bats, homered in his second consecutive three-hit game for the Rangers, who have won two straight following a five-game skid.

Andrew Cashner (5-8) gave up three runs and four hits over six innings. Alex Claudio, the third Rangers reliever, got four outs for his fourth save.