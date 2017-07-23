Blue Jays acquire Refsnyder from Yankees for minor league prospect McBroom

TORONTO — Utility player Rob Refsnyder was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon in a trade with the New York Yankees.

First baseman Ryan McBroom was sent to New York in return.

Refsnyder is hitting .135 with two stolen bases in 37 at bats this season with the Yankees. He's a career .241 hitter with two home runs over three seasons.

He will report to triple-A Buffalo.