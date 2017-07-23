Canada's Brent Lakatos wins fourth gold of world para athletics championships

LONDON — Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., brought home his fourth gold medal of the world para athletics championships on Sunday.

Lakatos finished the men's T53 100-metre final in 14.52 seconds, ahead of Britain's Mickey Bushell (14.85) and Thailand's Pongsakorn Paeyo (14.88).

He's accounted for all four of Canada's golds at the world championships.

Lakatos holds the world record in the event in 14.10 seconds, a mark he set in Arbon, Switzerland, on May 27.

Also on Sunday, Ottawa's Thomas Des Brisay finished eighth in the men's T20 5,000-metre final.

Saskatoon's Ilana Dupont was seventh in the women's T53 100-metre while Regina's Jessica Frotten was ninth.

Tristan Smyth of Lake Country, B.C., was eighth in the men's T54 5,000-metre final.