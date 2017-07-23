England sets India 229 to win Women's Cricket World Cup

LONDON — Natalie Sciver hit a half-century as England set India 229 to win the Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Sciver and Sarah Taylor put on 83 for the fourth wicket, but both fell during a stunning spell of three wickets for two runs off 10 balls by India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Having won the toss under sunny skies, and with showers forecast later, England captain Heather Knight chose to bat first.

But after England was restricted to 228 for seven it is the bowlers who will have to step up if the hosts are to claim a fourth World Cup.

Openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield made steady, if unspectacular, progress until the latter was bowled around her legs attempting to flick off her pads to give Rajeshwari Gayakwad the first wicket with the score on 47.

With India's spinners stifling the run rate, Beaumont's eyes lit up at a full toss from Poonam Yadav but she skied the ball straight down the throat of Goswami.

Worse was to follow as 61 for two became 63 for three, India successfully reviewing an l.b.w. decision to make Knight Yadav's second victim for one.

Taylor and Sciver steadied the innings, rotating the strike where their predecessors had failed to guide the hosts serenely past three figures.

However, Taylor departed five short of a half-century when she clipped a leg-side Goswami delivery into the hands of wicketkeeper Sushma Verma.

Goswami struck again with her next ball, surprising Fran Wilson with a yorker to send the new batter straight on her way.

Sciver, one of Engand's stars of the tournament and the only woman to score two centuries, passed her 50 but added just one more run before she too was trapped by Goswami.