Freeland's arm, Rockies' bats key 13-3 win over Pirates

DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Trevor Story, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Sunday.

Reynolds connected for a second homer in the eighth, his second multihomer game of the season and 25th of his career.

Freeland (10-7), whose July 9 no-hit bid against the Chicago White Sox was broken up by Melky Cabrera's one-out single in the ninth, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two. He moved into a tie with teammate Antonio Senzatela for most wins among major league rookies this season.

In between the starts, Freeland threw three hitless innings against the New York Mets on July 15 in his first career relief appearance.

Charlie Blackmon also homered among his three hits and Nolan Arenado had a pair of hits and three RBIs in helping the Rockies take two of three for their first series win against Pittsburgh in three years.

David Freese homered for the Pirates in the sixth and Josh Bell and Starling Marte had run-scoring singles.

Leading 5-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Rockies put together their second-biggest inning of the season — they scored eight runs in an inning on two earlier occasions — by sending 11 men to the plate and pounding out six of their 15 hits in the game.

Carlos Gonzalez had two hits in the inning, including a leadoff single. Story followed with a home run that chased Ivan Nova (10-7). Reliever Wade LeBlanc then walked Ryan Hannigan before Valaika drove the first pitch he saw into the left-field bleachers for his eighth home run.

Arenado hit a one-out RBI single ahead of Reynolds' homer, his 21st of the season that pushed the Rockies' lead to 10 runs.

Blackmon connected for his 24th home run of the season leading off the fifth. Arenado added a two-run single during Colorado's four-run third.

Nova went five-plus innings and allowed a season-high seven runs on nine hits. He dropped to 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Gerardo Parra was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game after aggravating a bruised right calf when he fouled a pitch off his lower leg Wednesday against San Diego. ... RHP Tyler Chatwood (right calf strain) is slated to pitch a simulated game Monday in St. Louis, where the team opens a three-game set.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (7-7, 4.18 ERA) has put together a string of solid outings, going 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA over his last seven starts. His only loss in that span was June 30 to San Francisco, where he's slated to pitch Monday's opener of a three-game set.