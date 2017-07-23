Gennett, Suarez, Barnhart homer as Reds top Marlins 6-3

CINCINNATI — Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart homered to power the Cincinnati Reds over the Miami Marlins 6-3 Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep.

Billy Hamilton had three hits and stole a pair of bases to increase his major league-leading total to 43 as the Reds finished a 2-8 homestand in which they allowed 23 homers and 72 runs. Opponents reached double figures in scoring four times.

Rookie right-hander Sal Romano (2-2) made his fourth and longest big league start, allowing one run and three hits over six innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. A.J. Ellis homered in the fourth.

Raisel Iglesias gave up one hits over two innings for his first save since July 9, his 17th in 18 chances this year.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 4 and finished the series without a home run. The NL home run leader had connected in three straight first innings entering the series.

He did throw out a pair of runners from right field, getting Barnhart at the plate in the second inning on Hamilton's RBI single and Joey Votto at third base in the sixth on Gennett's run-scoring single.

Votto also was hitless in four at-bats and went 4 for 33 on the homestand. His average has dropped to .297, down from .315 at the All-Star break.

Tom Koehler (1-5) gave up six runs — five earned — and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-4 in eight starts since winning at San Diego on April 23.

Gennett's 17th homer broke a 1-1 tie leading off the fourth, and Suarez started the sixth with his 16th homer, his fourth of the homestand.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (2-3, 6.75) is to start Monday at Texas, his first outing against the Rangers and his second start since his recall from Triple-A New Orleans. He allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings against Philadelphia on July 18, when he didn't get a decision.

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (5-7, 4.96) is slated to pitch Monday at Cleveland. He tied his career high with seven strikeouts against Arizona on Wednesday while allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings in a no-decision, a game won by the Reds 4-3 in 11 innings.

