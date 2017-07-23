Hailey Brown leads Canada past France 54-45 at U19 women's basketball World Cup

UDINE, Italy — Hamilton's Hailey Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Canada past France 54-45 on Sunday at the FIBA under-19 women's basketball World Cup.

Laeticia Amihere of Mississauga, Ont., added 12 points and 11 rebounds as Canada improved to 2-0 at the tournament. Toronto's Alyssa Jerome and Aislinn Konig of Langley, B.C., chipped in eight points apiece.

"Everyone bought into their roles and did their jobs well," said Brown. "We had a great team meeting before the game to set expectations and that helped us win."

Canada trailed France 31-11 after the first quarter but fought back to take a 26-21 at the half. Canada held their lead for the remainder of the game.