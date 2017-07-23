Jerome Messam cracks 100-yard mark, Stampeders beat Roughriders 27-10

Calgary's Jerome Messam picked the perfect time to crack the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. And the perfect way to cap his big outing.

Messam's one-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter salted away a 27-10 victory for the Stampeders against the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday night.

With the game still somewhat in doubt despite a dominating opening half by the home side, Calgary (3-1-1) returner Roy Finch gave the Stampeders the ball on Saskatchewan's 29-yard-line and a glorious chance to seal the deal. A few plays later, Messam rumbled into the end zone for the major against the West Division rival Riders (1-3).

Messam finished the night with 135 rushing yards on 28 carries for Calgary, by far his biggest game of the season.

An old-fashioned beatdown appeared in the offering by halftime, after the hosts dominated the first 30 minutes before the crowd of 30,274 at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw touchdown strikes to Marquay McDaniel — the 100th of Mitchell's career — and Lemar Durant, and kicker Rene Paredes booted a 23-yard field goal which staked the Stampeders to a 17-0 edge before the break.

Paredes also connected on a 47-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

Calgary's defensive line, which had Charleston Hughes back in action after missing two games due to injury, dominated the Riders' offensive-line, with Hughes collecting three sacks in the opening half while James Vaughters twice intercepted Kevin Glenn.

The switch flipped after the break, at least for the next quarter to give the visitors a glimmer of hope.

Cameron Marshall's five-yard touchdown run capped an 80-yard dive on the opening possession of the second half to put the Riders on the board — a drive in which Glenn became the seventh QB in league history to reach the 50,000 passing mark — and a Tyler Crapigna field goal brought Saskatchewan within a converted touchdown, but that was as close as the Riders could get.

Mitchell finished the night for Calgary with 16-of-28 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, with McDaniel and Kamar Jorden both collecting 88 receiving yards.