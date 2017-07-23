Sports

Key Hole in British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — A look at the key hole Sunday in the fourth round of the British Open:

HOLE: 13

YARDAGE: 503

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.2

RANK: 3

KEY FACT: Jordan Spieth found a way to make bogey after taking an unplayable off a sand dune and hitting his third shot from the driving range. Matt Kuchar made a routine par.

