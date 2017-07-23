Lucky loser Andrey Rublev of Russia wins Croatia Open

UMAG, Croatia — Lucky loser Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated fourth-seeded Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 6-4, 6-2 to win the Croatia Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Rublev broke the 35-year-old Italian twice for a decisive 5-2 lead in the second set before serving the match out to claim his first ATP title.

The 74th-ranked Russian became the first lucky loser to win an ATP title since Rajeev Ram of the United States won in Newport in 2009, according to the ATP world tour website .

Rublev jumped to a commanding 4-1 lead in the opening set and held on, despite dropping a service game.