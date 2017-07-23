Odor homers twice, Rangers sweep Rays with 6-5 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rougned Odor homered twice, including back-to-back drives with Carlos Gomez in the eighth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Odour 's two-run drive off Brad Boxberger (2-2) tied the score, and Gomez put the Rangers ahead 6-5 two pitches later.

Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers, who had not swept a series of three or more games at Tampa Bay since July 1999. Adrian Beltre tripled and singled, moving within 11 of 3,000 hits.

Matt Bush (3-4) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Jose Leclerc got his second save despite two walks in the ninth.

Aided by four walked from Tyson Ross, the Rays scored three times in the fourth for a 5-2 lead. Mallex Smith had a two-run double and Brad Miller drew a bases-loaded walk.

Beltre got his 37th triple and first since July 20 last year, then scored on Mike Napoli's sacrifice fly. Odor's solo homer off Jake Odorizzi to put the Rangers ahead 2-0 in the second.

Odour has six career multi-homer games.

Gallo made it 5-3 in the fifth with his 23rd homer.

Odorizzi gave up three runs and four hits in four-plus innings. He has allowed a homer in 15 consecutive appearances.

Ross gave up five runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has allowed 14 runs over seven innings in last two starts.

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos departed with a sprained left ankle after a collision at the plate with Adeiny Hechavarria in the fourth. X-rays were negative.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow this week. ... LHP Jake Diekman (ulcerative colitis surgery) had his second bullpen session.

Rays: Reliever Xavier Cedeno (left forearm) is throwing at 135 feet on level ground.

COMING ATTRACTION

New Rays reliever Sergio Romo could join the team Monday, two days after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (5-7) is to start against Miami and RHP Adam Conley (2-3) on Monday night as Texas opens a nine-game homestand.

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (0-5) and Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman (6-7) are Monday night's starters. Snell's 19 starts of five innings or fewer are the most by an AL pitcher within his first 30 big league games since 1913, according to Baseball Reference.

___