Penguins' Letang brings Stanley Cup to visit kids in Montreal hospital

MONTREAL — Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang is spending his day with the Stanley Cup in Montreal where he visited sick children at Ste-Justine hospital.

Letang spent an hour and a half chatting with patients and posing for photographs as he toured several wards.

The Montreal native had to watch from the sidelines as his team defeated Nashville to win its second straight Stanley Cup.

The all-star defenceman missed the entire playoffs with a neck injury but says his struggles are nothing compared to what the children in the hospital are going through.