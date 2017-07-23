Sam Ryder warps up PGA Tour card with Web.com win
ELKHORN, Neb. — Sam Ryder completed a blowout victory Sunday in the Web.com Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship to wrap up a PGA Tour card for next season.
Seven strokes ahead after shooting a course-record 9-under 62 in the third round, Ryder closed with a 4-under 67 for an eight-stroke victory over four players. The 27-year-old former Stetson player finished at 21-under 263 at The Club at Indian Creek in the first-year event.
"When you have a seven-shot lead heading into the final round, you're always going to want a bigger lead," Ryder said. "It's just a different kind of pressure, because you kind of have the tournament in your back pocket already. You feel like if you lose it, then you really lose it. I was just proud of myself for getting out here and playing solid."
Ryder earned $108,000 for his first Web.com Tour title to jump from 17th to second on the money list with $255,124. The top 25 after the final five regular-season events will earn PGA Tour cards.
"This is the beginning of the journey for me," Ryder said. "Now my goals are set for the PGA Tour. There's a big difference between second and first on the money list. My goal is to finish the season No. 1 and I'm in a good positon to do that now."
Christian Brand (64) was sixth at 12 under.
Ryder is the sixth player in tour history to win by eight shots or more.