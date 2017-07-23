Sports

Saturday's Games

CFL

Calgary 27 Saskatchewan 10

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 2 Toronto 1 (10 innings)

Houston 8 Baltimore 4

Minnesota 6 Detroit 5

Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 7 Boston 3

Seattle 6 N.Y. Yankees 5 (10 innings)

National League

San Francisco 5 San Diego 4 (12 innings)

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 9 Philadelphia 8

Miami 5 Cincinnati 4

Colorado 7 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 4 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 6 Oakland 5

---

MLS

Colorado 1 Toronto FC 1

FC Dallas 2 Montreal 1

New York City FC 2 Chicago 1

New York 3 Minnesota United 0

Houston 3 D.C. United 1

Columbus 1 Philadelphia 0

New England 4 Los Angeles 3

Sporting Kansas City 1 Real Salt Lake 1

---

