Saturday's Games
CFL
Calgary 27 Saskatchewan 10
MLB
American League
Cleveland 2 Toronto 1 (10 innings)
Houston 8 Baltimore 4
Minnesota 6 Detroit 5
Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 7 Boston 3
Seattle 6 N.Y. Yankees 5 (10 innings)
National League
San Francisco 5 San Diego 4 (12 innings)
Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 9 Philadelphia 8
Miami 5 Cincinnati 4
Colorado 7 Pittsburgh 3
Washington 4 Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 2
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 6 Oakland 5
MLS
Colorado 1 Toronto FC 1
FC Dallas 2 Montreal 1
New York City FC 2 Chicago 1
New York 3 Minnesota United 0
Houston 3 D.C. United 1
Columbus 1 Philadelphia 0
New England 4 Los Angeles 3
Sporting Kansas City 1 Real Salt Lake 1
