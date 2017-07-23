Tearful Bertens beats Kontaveit to win Gstaad Ladies title

GSTAAD, Switzerland — A tearful Kiki Bertens used an emotional change of ends in the deciding set of the Gstaad Ladies Championship final to beat Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

Leading 2-1 in the third set, the second-seeded Bertens sobbed tears in her chair as she talked with her coach, Raemon Sluiter.

Bertens then won four straight games to clinch the title against the third-seeded Estonian.

The Dutch right-hander cried again behind the baseline when Kontaveit netted a service return on the first match-point chance.

Both singles titles for Bertens this season have been on clay courts, taking her career tally to four.