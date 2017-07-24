Baseball Capsules

CHICAGO — Adam Engel and Matt Davidson homered and the White Sox snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the crosstown rival Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.

The Cubs lost for just the second time in 10 games following the All-Star break to fall a half-game behind idle first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Engel lined his third homer of the season off reliever Justin Grimm (1-1) into the wind and several rows into the left- centre bleachers to snap a 1-1 tie in the sixth. Davidson led off the eighth with his 19th homer, which sailed over the left-field stands and onto Waveland Avenue.

Miguel Gonzalez (5-9) allowed one run and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings to end a four-game losing streak and win for just the second time in 11 decisions.

Jose Abreu had two hits and doubled in a run for the AL-worst White Sox, who ended their longest slide in four years.

BLUE JAYS 4, ATHLETICS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Francisco Liriano won for the first time in three starts, Russell Martin homered and the Blue Jays beat the Athletics, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Martin had two hits and Ezequiel Carrera reached base three times as the last-place Blue Jays won the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Oakland had just two hits against Liriano and three Toronto relievers, losing for the third time in four games.

After pitching a combined 3 2/3 innings in his previous two starts, Liriano (6-5) started on three days rest, moving up to take the turn of injured righty Aaron Sanchez (blister). Liriano allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.

Joe Biagini pitched two innings, Ryan Tepera worked a perfect eighth and Roberto Osuna struck out the side in the ninth for his 25th save in 29 chances.

Oakland right-hander Chris Smith (0-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 0

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six strong innings, Adam Jones homered and the Orioles sent the Rays to their season-worst fifth straight loss.

The Rays began the day tied for the second AL wild-card spot. Baltimore won for the sixth time in eight games.

Gausman (7-7) gave up five hits and struck out eight. Darren O'Day, Brad Brach and Richard Bleier completed a six-hitter

Blake Snell (0-6) went a career-high seven-plus innings. The lefty, who entered with 19 of 30 career starts lasting five or fewer innings, allowed three runs and six hits.

Jones has an RBI in six straight games. Manny Machado drove in two runs during a three-run eighth.

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos left in the fifth after he was struck on the head by a piece of Ruben Tejada's broken bat. The team said Ramos got six staples and will be evaluated.

INDIANS 6, REDS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Cleveland Indians won their fourth straight, over the tumbling Reds in the makeup of a May 25 rainout.

Tomlin (7-9) gave up two homers but stayed in the strike zone and won his third straight start. Cleveland's bullpen did its part as well, with Andrew Miller working two innings and Cody Allen finishing up.

Santana homered in the seventh and eighth as the Indians moved over .500 (25-24) at Progressive Field for the first time since winning their home opener on April 11.

Cleveland's Roberto Perez snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth with an RBI double off Reds starter Tim Adleman (5-8), who lost his fourth straight start.

ROYALS 5, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers in the 12th inning, and the Royals won their sixth straight game, over the Tigers.

Hours after the Royals helped their pitching staff by acquiring Trevor Cahill and two relievers in a trade with San Diego, Kansas City outlasted the Tigers to stay 1 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. Jorge Bonifacio also homered for the Royals, who won despite squandering a 3-0 lead in the sixth.

Jakob Junis (3-2), one of seven relievers used by Kansas City, pitched a hitless 11th for the win. Kelvin Herrera finished for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Drew VerHagen (0-1) took the loss, allowing the homers to Perez and Moustakas in his third inning of work.

MARLINS 4, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit more two home runs and moved into a tie for the major league lead, sending Adam Conley and the Marlins over the Rangers.

Stanton has 32 homers, including six in his last seven games, and matched Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for most in the majors. Stanton hit a two-run drive in the first inning and a solo shot in the eighth.

Texas star Adrian Beltre went 4 for 4, giving him 2,993 career hits. He moved closer to becoming the 31st player to reach 3,000.

Conley (3-3) pitched seven impressive innings during his second start since getting recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on July 18. He allowed seven hits and struck out five as he pitched past the sixth inning for the first time this season.

Martin Perez (5-8) went seven innings.

CARDINALS 8, ROCKIES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings and the Cardinals beat the Rockies.

Leake's six-strikeout performance was his best since giving up one run over eight innings against Washington on June 30. It was the first win for Leake (7-8) against the Rockies since Aug. 10, 2011.

Kevin Siegrist pitched the Cardinals out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth by getting Gerardo Parra to strike out and Mark Reynolds to fly out. Tyler Lyons struck out the side in the ninth.

The Cardinals improved to 20-5 against the Rockies at home since the 2010 season. Colorado fell to 3-14 in its last 17 road games.