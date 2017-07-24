Bears' Freeman rushes to save man with Heimlich manoeuvr
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AUSTIN, Texas — Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman saved a man from choking at a Texas airport over the weekend.
Freeman tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2vPjxr8 ) that he was eating at a restaurant in the Austin airport while awaiting a flight to Chicago on Sunday when he noticed a man frantically running around a
Freeman says he rushed in like he was "ready to make a tackle" and successfully performed the
The man told him his name, Marcus Ryan, before the pair posed for a picture that Freeman posted on Twitter.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL